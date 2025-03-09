Woman Booked Over Hoax
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MUZAFFARNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A case was registered against a woman at Khangarh police station for making a hoax call to the police helpline 15.
According to details, the police were on routine patrol on Saturday night when a woman from Qadirabad, Khangarh, called 15 and reported incident of aerial firing in the area.
Acting swiftly, ASI Mustafa reached the given location but there was no such incident occurred.
Police called the caller woman but she did not respond to the call on which SHO Khangarh Zarif Khan Pathan registered a case against the woman under Telegraph Act and initiated legal proceedings.
APP/amj
Recent Stories
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders amending labour laws to benefit workers6 minutes ago
-
Woman booked over hoax6 minutes ago
-
15 held for stealing electricity6 minutes ago
-
Ministers distribute minority cards to 1,547 families in Sialkot district16 minutes ago
-
SCCI president attends rickshaw distribution ceremony16 minutes ago
-
Man held for displaying weapons16 minutes ago
-
450 police officials ensuring security at Churches26 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi orders to enhance security at mosques, Imambargahs during Ramadan26 minutes ago
-
BISE Bahawalpur sets up 274 centres for matric exams36 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police host Iftar dinner for officers, Journalists, & business community36 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over demise of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s brother36 minutes ago
-
Nigehban Ramazan: five agents held for charging citizens46 minutes ago