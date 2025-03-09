Woman booked over hoax

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A case was registered against a woman at Khangarh police station for making a hoax call to the police helpline 15.

According to details, the police were on routine patrol on Saturday night when a woman from Qadirabad, Khangarh, called 15 and reported incident of aerial firing in the area.

Acting swiftly, ASI Mustafa reached the given location but there was no such incident occurred.

Police called the caller woman but she did not respond to the call on which SHO Khangarh Zarif Khan Pathan registered a case against the woman under Telegraph Act and initiated legal proceedings.

APP/amj