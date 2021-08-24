Woman booked over strangulation charges

The Rawalpindi police on Tuesday registered a case against a woman who allegedly strangulating her baby at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) According to the police spokesman, the victim's father did not want to take legal action against her wife, however, a legal proceeding was required as the matter was related to the life of a child

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi police on Tuesday registered a case against a woman who allegedly strangulating her baby at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) According to the police spokesman, the victim's father did not want to take legal action against her wife, however, a legal proceeding was required as the matter was related to the life of a child.

The victim's father Muneer Ahmed informed the Police that earlier his nine-year-old child had died and due to the death of his first child my wife was suffering from severe grief.

A case has been registered against the woman under directions of the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and further investigation was underway, he added.