Woman Booked Under Amplifier Act On Hoax Call
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:46 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Police booked a woman for making a prank call on Police Emergency number (15) on her son's abduction under Amplifier Act.
Police sources said on Wednesday that Sadia Bibi of Kacha Mahara area made a call and told that her son has been kidnapped.
by opponents.
They said actually she wanted to reconcile with rival party who had got a case registered against her husband over abduction of a woman.
She was booked for misleading the police by making a hoax call, they informed.