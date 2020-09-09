UrduPoint.com
Woman Booked Under Amplifier Act On Hoax Call

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:46 PM

Woman booked under amplifier act on hoax call

Police booked a woman for making a prank call on Police Emergency number (15) on her son's abduction under Amplifier Ac

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Police booked a woman for making a prank call on Police Emergency number (15) on her son's abduction under Amplifier Act.

Police sources said on Wednesday that Sadia Bibi of Kacha Mahara area made a call and told that her son has been kidnapped.

by opponents.

They said actually she wanted to reconcile with rival party who had got a case registered against her husband over abduction of a woman.

She was booked for misleading the police by making a hoax call, they informed.

