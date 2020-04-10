Woman, Boy Killed In Road Accidents
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) -:A woman and a teenager were killed in separate road accidents here on Friday.
According to police, Shakeela Bibi of Marzipura was crossing Narrwala road when a recklessly driven car hit her.
She was rushed to the Allied Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
In another accident, 12-year-old Ali Abbas s/o Falak Sher of Mehr Town, Jarranwala was going to his shop on a bicycle when he was ran over by a dumper truck. The boy died on the spot.
Police have registered cases against drivers.