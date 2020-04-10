UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman, Boy Killed In Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Woman, boy killed in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) -:A woman and a teenager were killed in separate road accidents here on Friday.

According to police, Shakeela Bibi of Marzipura was crossing Narrwala road when a recklessly driven car hit her.

She was rushed to the Allied Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

In another accident, 12-year-old Ali Abbas s/o Falak Sher of Mehr Town, Jarranwala was going to his shop on a bicycle when he was ran over by a dumper truck. The boy died on the spot.

Police have registered cases against drivers.

Related Topics

Accident Police Road Car Died Women

Recent Stories

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

47 seconds ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

3 minutes ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

26 minutes ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

32 minutes ago

PM to visit Peshawar today

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.