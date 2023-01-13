Woman burns alive as fire erupted due to gas heater

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman was burnt alive as fire erupted into a house due to a gas heater near Hafiz Jamal road here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a woman who was a patient suffering from paralysis was seeping into her house when suddenly her bed caught fire from a gas heater near Chishti Book Centre Hafiz Jamal road.

As a result, the fire started to spread and she burnt to death.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and controlled on fire and covered the body with a sheet.