Woman Burns Husband To Death In Mardan

Thu 04th July 2019

Woman burns husband to death in Mardan



Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) A woman in Mardan burnt her husband to death for forcing her to do immoral stuff.

Media reports said that the woman burnt the husband after giving him toxic pills.

The accused in her statement said that her husband used to force her into doing immoral things. She said that he would force her into things that she did not like.

Earlier, a paralyzed man was burnt alive in Mansoorabad police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 71-year-old Muhammad Hussain of Mansoorabad had been suffering from paralysis sometime ago and he was on bed.

He was smoking when his bed caught a fire which caused severe burn injuries to the man who was shifted to the Allied Hospital where doctors strive hard to save his life but he succumbed to his injuries.

