Woman burns husband to death in Mardan

The accused in her statement said that her husband used to force her into doing immoral things.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) A woman in Mardan burnt her husband to death for forcing her to do immoral stuff.

Media reports said that the woman burnt the husband after giving him toxic pills.

Earlier, a paralyzed man was burnt alive in Mansoorabad police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 71-year-old Muhammad Hussain of Mansoorabad had been suffering from paralysis sometime ago and he was on bed.

He was smoking when his bed caught a fire which caused severe burn injuries to the man who was shifted to the Allied Hospital where doctors strive hard to save his life but he succumbed to his injuries.