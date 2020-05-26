Woman Burnt
Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::A married woman sustained serious burn injuries in kitchen at her house in Ghoarey Wali Khanqah area on Tuesday.
Rescue-1122 said that Nabeeha Usman was preparing meal in kitchen where she had mistakenly poured petrol in pressure-cooker instead of cooking oil which was kept there for other purposes.
It caught fire due to which she received severe burn injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted her to the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.