Woman burnt

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::A married woman sustained serious burn injuries in kitchen at her house in Ghoarey Wali Khanqah area on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that Nabeeha Usman was preparing meal in kitchen where she had mistakenly poured petrol in pressure-cooker instead of cooking oil which was kept there for other purposes.

It caught fire due to which she received severe burn injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted her to the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.