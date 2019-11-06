UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Burnt Alive In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:29 PM

Woman burnt alive in Faisalabad

A woman was burnt alive at her house in Sargodha Road police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : A woman was burnt alive at her house in Sargodha Road police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 50-year-old Sughran Bibi of Mohallah Green Town Millat Road was cooking food at her house when her clothes caught the fire from a stove.

She received severe burns and was rushed to the Allied Hospital where she expired.

Related Topics

Fire Police Road Sargodha Women From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council’s Board thanks country’s ..

2 minutes ago

Over 200awarded UG/PG degrees at NUST combined con ..

4 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief wants some "assurance" before ending s ..

5 minutes ago

PM saves country from bankruptcy, raise Kashmir ca ..

5 minutes ago

DOGANE's contribution to British society, Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago

NATO commemorates fall of Berlin Wall

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.