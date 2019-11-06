Woman burnt alive in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : A woman was burnt alive at her house in Sargodha Road police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 50-year-old Sughran Bibi of Mohallah Green Town Millat Road was cooking food at her house when her clothes caught the fire from a stove.

She received severe burns and was rushed to the Allied Hospital where she expired.