FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A woman was burnt alive in her house in the area of Millat Town police station

Police said on Wednesday that Wakeelan Bibi 90, w/o Abdul Ghafoor was sleeping in her house when her bed caught fire from a gas heater.

As a result, the woman received severe burnt injuries and died on the spot.