Woman burnt in acid attack

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman was burnt severely after her husband attacked her with acid here at 126-NB, in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station on Friday.

Police said that Ejaz (38) had a domestic dispute with her wife, Tehmeena.

On the day of the incident, after an exchange of harsh words, Ejaz threw acid at her wife. She received severe burn injuries and was shifted to hospital for medication. Further investigation was under way.