Woman burnt to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman died at Nishtar hospital's burn unit on Wednesday, three days after she caught fire mysteriously while asleep at home at head Kalu area of Mehmood Kot of district Muzaffargarh.

Amna Bibi who was married to her cousin Ghulam Hassan 23 years ago was issueless. She was asleep at her home when she caught fire due to petrol on the midnight of Aug 22-23.

She was taken to DHQ hoapital Muzaffargarh from where she was sent to Nishtar within just half an hour. She succumbed to her wounds in the hospital today.

DPO Nadeem Abbas, DSP Kot Addu and SHO Mehmood Kot reached the residence of the woman and gathered information regarding the incident from her husband, father in law and other relatives.

Her brothers Shamshad Hussain and Mukhtar Hussain said they lived nearby and were informed in the middle of the night that their sister had suffered burns.

They expressed suspicions that there were eighteen members of the family including her husband who were at the house but no one knew how their sister caught fire. They suspected that facts were being concealed.

They got registered a case against unknown accused.

DPO promised that justice would be provided to the family.