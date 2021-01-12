UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Burnt To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Woman burnt to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A woman, who suffered burn injuries in her house died at Allied Hospital Faisalabad here on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources, Imtiaz Bibi (38) wife of Muhammad Aslam resident of Jalla Makhdoom Sargodha was preparing food in her house when her clothes caught fire from the stove.

She received severe burn injuries and was rushed to a local hospital from where she was referred to Allied HospitalFaisalabad where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her body was handed over to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fire Died Wife Sargodha Women From

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

17 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather likely to persist in next 24 hou ..

7 minutes ago

IMF mission resumes work in Ukraine to revise coop ..

7 minutes ago

Afghan forces foil IS plan to assassinate top US e ..

7 minutes ago

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 524,020, death t ..

9 minutes ago

Man City group announces tie-up with Club Bolivar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.