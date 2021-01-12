Woman burnt to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A woman, who suffered burn injuries in her house died at Allied Hospital Faisalabad here on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources, Imtiaz Bibi (38) wife of Muhammad Aslam resident of Jalla Makhdoom Sargodha was preparing food in her house when her clothes caught fire from the stove.

She received severe burn injuries and was rushed to a local hospital from where she was referred to Allied HospitalFaisalabad where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her body was handed over to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.