Woman burnt to death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :A woman died when a fire erupting in a house at Hamiman Wala Bazaar Sanda road here on Friday.

Police said that Hunaira was present in the room when the fire broke out . As a result, she received severe burn injuries and died on the spot.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

The body was shifted to the dead house of the Mayo Hospital.