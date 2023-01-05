Woman burnt to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman was burnt to death when her clothes caught fire from a gas stove near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman identified as Shehnaz ,47, wife of Nisar Ahmed, resident of Chak No 197 R.B Manawala was cooking food at the gas stove when all of sudden its gas pressure increased and clothes caught fire which engulfed the woman. Consequently, she died instantly.