Woman burnt to death as fire erupted in House

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A married woman burnt to death when fire suddenly erupted in a house situated in Sunar Muhalla of Mithi town on Thursday.

According to details fire suddenly erupted in the house of Moti Maheshwari which completely burnt wife of Sunail who was alone at the home at the time of incident.

The deceased woman was the mother of two children.

Fireworks used on the festival of Deevali were stored in the room where fire ignited and engulfed the entire house within moments, it was learnt.

Fire tenders and neighbors extinguished the fire.