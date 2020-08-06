UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Burnt To Death As Fire Erupted In House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Woman burnt to death as fire erupted in House

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A married woman burnt to death when fire suddenly erupted in a house situated in Sunar Muhalla of Mithi town on Thursday.

According to details fire suddenly erupted in the house of Moti Maheshwari which completely burnt wife of Sunail who was alone at the home at the time of incident.

The deceased woman was the mother of two children.

Fireworks used on the festival of Deevali were stored in the room where fire ignited and engulfed the entire house within moments, it was learnt.

Fire tenders and neighbors extinguished the fire.

Related Topics

Fire Married Wife Women

Recent Stories

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

15 minutes ago

Motion on Kashmir in NSW Parliament good omen: AJK ..

2 hours ago

Huawei revenue swelled to US$64.3 billion by spann ..

2 hours ago

EPay Punjab app sets New record, over Rs1.82 Billi ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah reports decrease in accidents related to ..

2 hours ago

Face shields now required for Cebu Pacific passeng ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.