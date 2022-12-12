Woman burnt to death as house catches fire due to gas leakage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A woman was burnt to death as a house caught fire apparently due to gas leakage here in Shahnagar Mohallah near Sangwal on Monday, police and Rescue 1122 sources said.

According to a police spokesman, the fireball engulfed the house as the woman kindled the stove to prepare lunch for her.

She was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Attock where she succumbed to her injuries.

The fire was extinguished by Rescue teams. The police spokesman attributed the cause of fire to gas leakage.