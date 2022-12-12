UrduPoint.com

Woman Burnt To Death As House Catches Fire Due To Gas Leakage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Woman burnt to death as house catches fire due to gas leakage

A woman was burnt to death as a house caught fire apparently due to gas leakage here in Shahnagar Mohallah near Sangwal on Monday, police and Rescue 1122 sources said.

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A woman was burnt to death as a house caught fire apparently due to gas leakage here in Shahnagar Mohallah near Sangwal on Monday, police and Rescue 1122 sources said.

According to a police spokesman, the fireball engulfed the house as the woman kindled the stove to prepare lunch for her.

She was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Attock where she succumbed to her injuries.

The fire was extinguished by Rescue teams. The police spokesman attributed the cause of fire to gas leakage.

Related Topics

Fire Police Attock Rescue 1122 Women Gas

Recent Stories

UNSC Decisions to Scale Down Tribunals Mechanism's ..

UNSC Decisions to Scale Down Tribunals Mechanism's Activities 'Not Implemented' ..

6 minutes ago
 Crews Begin Removing Statue of Confederate General ..

Crews Begin Removing Statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill From Virginia Capit ..

6 minutes ago
 PU awards five PhD degrees

PU awards five PhD degrees

6 minutes ago
 AIGP rejects appeals of cops involved in criminal ..

AIGP rejects appeals of cops involved in criminal activities

6 minutes ago
 EU Adopts $232Mln Refugee Support, Border Control ..

EU Adopts $232Mln Refugee Support, Border Control Package for Turkey - Commissio ..

14 minutes ago
 US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Challenging Mar-a ..

US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Challenging Mar-a-Lago Documents Search - Rulin ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.