Woman burnt to death by husband

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband and in-laws over a domestic dispute in Panwaana-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil on Tuesday.

Police said that Fakhira Bibi (23) was married to Muhammad Afzal a few years ago and her husband and in-laws used to beat her for not bringing dowry.

The accused first tortured her badly and later set her ablaze by sprinkling oil and petrol. She died on the spot. She was the mother of a child.

Later, her in-laws staged a drama by saying that she was burnt due to fire caused by short circuit.

Badiana police shifted the body to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Police have arrested Muhammad Afzal and his younger brother Akmal after registering a case.

Further investigation was underway.