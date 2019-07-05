UrduPoint.com
Woman Burnt To Death, Daughter Injured In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 04:59 PM

Woman burnt to death, daughter injured in Sargodha

A woman was killed while her daughter sustained serious burns when a fire broke out in their house in Urban Area police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : A woman was killed while her daughter sustained serious burns when a fire broke out in their house in Urban Area police limits.

Police said Friday that Azizan Bibi (45) wife of Ghulam Raza, resident of Iqbal colony,along with her daughter Shanza Batool was cooking meal when fire erupted due to gas leackage and engulfed the surroundings.

Consequently, both victims received serious burnt injuires and were shifted to DHQ hospital where Azizan Bibi succumbed to her injuries,whereas Shanza Batool was referred to Allied hospital Faisalabad.

