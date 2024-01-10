Woman burnt to death mysteriously

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) A woman died of burns after her clothes caught fire in the limits of Factory Area on Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Tabassum.

The police have started investigation after detaining the woman's husband Raja Nazir and a stepson as the case was suspicious.

The complainant, brother of the woman, said that Raja Nazir had contracted second marriage with Tabassum and used to torture his sister.

On the other hand, the accused claimed that Tabassum was preparing tea when her clothes accidentally caught fire.

The police said that when they reached the spot, the room was ablaze instead of the kitchen. Circumstantial evidence contradicted the statement of the suspects.