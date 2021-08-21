Woman, cattle killed in clash between two tribes at Mir Ali

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A woman and dozens of cattle were killed when Mursi Khel and Mubarak Shahi tribes of North Waziristan exchanged fire with heavy arms in the jurisdiction of Mir Ali police station.

The indiscriminate firing also created panic among the residents and forced them to take refuge in safe places.

Meanwhile the district administration and Superintendent of Police (Investigation) North Waziristan, Aqeeq Hussain accompanied by heavy police contingent rushed to the spot and started search operation to arrest the elements involved.

Dozens of suspects were arrested by police and investigations were underway.