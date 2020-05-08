Woman Caught Kidnapping Newborn From Hospital
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The hospital staff here on Friday caught a female accused while escaping after kidnapping a newly born child from a private hospital in Chawinda, tehsil Pasrur.
Police said that accused Rabia Bibi went to a hospital in the guise of a nurse and took a newly born child for medication.
Over a suspicion, the hospital staff chased and caught her with the kidnapped baby.
Accused was handed over to the local police.
Police were further looking into the matter after arresting the accused.