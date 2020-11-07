UrduPoint.com
Woman, Child Among Three Killed In Firing At Uch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

Three persons including a woman and child were killed when unknown assailants opened fire on a van in Uch area of Lower Dir here on Saturday

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) ::Three persons including a woman and child were killed when unknown assailants opened fire on a van in Uch area of Lower Dir here on Saturday.

According to Police Station Uch,a party of guests was returning home after attending a wedding when attackers opened fire on their vehicles.

Three persons identified as Wahab gul, Noreen and a child, Wajid lost their lives in the incident while four others including Wahid Shah, Mehran, Hajra and Shaheena sustained injuries.

Case has been registered and further investigations were underway.

