Woman, child killed as roof collapse after rain in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A woman and her child were killed on the spot here on Tuesday after the roof of their house collapsed due to rain near

DuranPur in Peshawar city.

According to police, a woman and a child had lost their lives when roof of their house caved in due to heavy rain, a private news channel reported.

The victims’ bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities, rescue officials added.

A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the victims’ locality, officials added.