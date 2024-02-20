Woman, Child Killed As Roof Collapse After Rain In Peshawar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A woman and her child were killed on the spot here on Tuesday after the roof of their house collapsed due to rain near
DuranPur in Peshawar city.
According to police, a woman and a child had lost their lives when roof of their house caved in due to heavy rain, a private news channel reported.
The victims’ bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities, rescue officials added.
A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the victims’ locality, officials added.
