Open Menu

Woman, Child Killed As Roof Collapse After Rain In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Woman, child killed as roof collapse after rain in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A woman and her child were killed on the spot here on Tuesday after the roof of their house collapsed due to rain near

DuranPur in Peshawar city.

According to police, a woman and a child had lost their lives when roof of their house caved in due to heavy rain, a private news channel reported.

The victims’ bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities, rescue officials added.

A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the victims’ locality, officials added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Women

Recent Stories

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

57 seconds ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

5 minutes ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

13 hours ago
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

13 hours ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

13 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

13 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

13 hours ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

13 hours ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan