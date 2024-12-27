Woman, child killed in Karachi accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A woman and a 3-year-old child were killed in an accident near the New Sabzi Mandi area of Karachi on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the deceased woman has been identified as 45-year-old Khurshidah, while the child was identified as Zohaib, a private news channels reported.

The rescue teams rushed towards the spot and shifted the dead bodies towards the nearest hospital.