Woman, Child Killed In Karachi Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A woman and a 3-year-old child were killed in an accident near the New Sabzi Mandi area of Karachi on Friday.
According to rescue officials, the deceased woman has been identified as 45-year-old Khurshidah, while the child was identified as Zohaib, a private news channels reported.
The rescue teams rushed towards the spot and shifted the dead bodies towards the nearest hospital.
