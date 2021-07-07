UrduPoint.com
Woman Clubbed To Death On Family Dispute.

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband following a dispute at Burewala here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue team 1122, a woman identified as Majeedan Bibi who had a dispute with her husband Imtiaz Ahmed Ansaari on some domestic issues at their home.

In fit of rage, Imtiaz allegedly attacked his wife with sharp edged weapon and wood sticks.

Resultantly she died at the spot while here husband ran away. Later on getting informatio, district police reached at the spot and shifted the dead body to nearby hospital for necessary official formalities and registered a case against her husband. According to police officials her husband was as a Hairdresser by professional and was under depression now a days due to some financial crisis. Police started investigation over this murder.

