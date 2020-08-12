Woman commits suicide

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman has committed suicide over domestic issues, here on Wednesday.

According to police, 24-year-old Atia Bibi had married Nadeem Abbas resident village Papa Nagri but their relations remained strained.

Today, some hot words were exchanged between the couple over some domestic issue. To which, the woman consumed poisonous liquid and ended her life.

The police have shifted the dead body to the morgue for autopsy and started investigation into the incident.