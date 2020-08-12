UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Woman commits suicide

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman has committed suicide over domestic issues, here on Wednesday.

According to police, 24-year-old Atia Bibi had married Nadeem Abbas resident village Papa Nagri but their relations remained strained.

Today, some hot words were exchanged between the couple over some domestic issue. To which, the woman consumed poisonous liquid and ended her life.

The police have shifted the dead body to the morgue for autopsy and started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Police Married Suicide Women

Recent Stories

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

3 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

18 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

33 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

48 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.