UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Woman commits suicide

KASUR, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic issues here in the remit of Changa Manga police station.

Police said on Wednesday that a 35-year-old Nazia bibi,w/o Imran,r/o Chak no 18 used to quarrel with family members over domestic issue.

On the day of incident, she locked her self in a room and committed suicide by hanging herself.

After completing necessary medico-legal formalities,police handed over the body to family.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Manga Women Family

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 September 2020

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC, Apollo-led consortium enter into $5.5 billi ..

1 hour ago

DHA conducts around 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teac ..

8 hours ago

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

9 hours ago

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis a ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.