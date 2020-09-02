Woman commits suicide

KASUR, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic issues here in the remit of Changa Manga police station.

Police said on Wednesday that a 35-year-old Nazia bibi,w/o Imran,r/o Chak no 18 used to quarrel with family members over domestic issue.

On the day of incident, she locked her self in a room and committed suicide by hanging herself.

After completing necessary medico-legal formalities,police handed over the body to family.