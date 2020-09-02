Woman Commits Suicide
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:30 AM
KASUR, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic issues here in the remit of Changa Manga police station.
Police said on Wednesday that a 35-year-old Nazia bibi,w/o Imran,r/o Chak no 18 used to quarrel with family members over domestic issue.
On the day of incident, she locked her self in a room and committed suicide by hanging herself.
After completing necessary medico-legal formalities,police handed over the body to family.