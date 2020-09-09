Woman Commits suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Sahiwal police limits on Wednesday.

The police said that 30-year-old Asiya Bibi, a mother of two, consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over domestic issues.

She was shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition but died.

The police handed over the body to the family and registered a case besidesstarting investigation.