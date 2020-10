(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :A married woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sadr Tandlianwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Bakhtawar Bibi (25) resident of Chak No 403-GB swallowed poisonous pills after analtercation with her husband Allahyar. She was rushedto hospital in precarious condition where she expired.