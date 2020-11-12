Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Dijkot police station, on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that 28-year-old Zahida Bibi wife of Nizam Din resident of Chak 261/R-B became irritated when an altercation held between her and in-laws over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, she swallowed poisonous pills. She was rushed to a hospital but she expired.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.