Woman Commits Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Rasheedan Bibi, the wife of Zameer Hussain, swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic issue.

She was shifted to a local hospital from where she was referred to theAllied Hospital where she died.

The body was handed over to the family after completing legal procedure.

