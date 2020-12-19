Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :A young woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute and died in a hospital.

A police spokesman said on Friday that 35-year-old Nabeela, wife of Bashir Ahmad of Lalian, swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

She was rushed to a local hospital, from where she was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to her critical condition.

However, doctors could not save her life. The body was handed over to her relatives for burial after completing legal formalities.