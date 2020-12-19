UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :A young woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute and died in a hospital.

A police spokesman said on Friday that 35-year-old Nabeela, wife of Bashir Ahmad of Lalian, swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

She was rushed to a local hospital, from where she was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to her critical condition.

However, doctors could not save her life. The body was handed over to her relatives for burial after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Died Suicide Wife Young Lalian Women From

Recent Stories

LDA launches operation against Khokhar Palace

41 minutes ago

UAE Government joins Agile Nations Network

43 minutes ago

Federal govt arranges 12 liquefied natural gas car ..

52 minutes ago

RTA to start operating 4 stations

58 minutes ago

NAB notice kills school teacher in Thatta

1 hour ago

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari appointed as new Rector ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.