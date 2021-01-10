Woman commits suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 35-year-old Imrana Bibi wife of Aslam resident of Chak 515/G-B became irritated after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, she swallowed poisonous pills and fell unconscious. She was rushed to Allied Hospital where she expired.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.