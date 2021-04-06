Woman commits suicide

LAHORE, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic issues here in the limits of A-division police.

Police said on Tuesday that Zaba Zeeshan r/o Shehbaz Khan road used to quarreled with her husband over domestic issues.On the day of incident,she exchanged harsh words and committed suicide by hanging with a ceiling fan at her home.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.