Woman Commits Suicide
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute here on Thursday in the area of Sadar police station.
Police spokesman said that 32-year-old Kausar Bibi wife of Amir Ali resident of Hayat Town had some domestic dispute with her in-laws.
Over this issue, she jumped into the Gogera Branch Canal near Jassoana Bungalow and drowned.
Rescue-1122, on receiving information, rushed to the spot and fished out her bodyfrom canal after a long search operation.
The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.