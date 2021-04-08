UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute here on Thursday in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said that 32-year-old Kausar Bibi wife of Amir Ali resident of Hayat Town had some domestic dispute with her in-laws.

Over this issue, she jumped into the Gogera Branch Canal near Jassoana Bungalow and drowned.

Rescue-1122, on receiving information, rushed to the spot and fished out her bodyfrom canal after a long search operation.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

