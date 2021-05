KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic issues here in the limits of Phool nagar police station.

Police said on Saturday that Allah Rakhi w/o Yaseen r/o Jambar Kallan consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues.She was shifted to hospital in serious condition where she breathed her last.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.