(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic issues at a village in tehsil Samundri.

According to police, Fozia w/o Noor Muhammad of Chak No 143-GB ended herlife by swallowing poisonous pills over domestic issues.

She was shifted to the Allied Hospital in precarious condition where she died.