Woman Commits Suicide

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:30 PM

Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A young woman has committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Iqra Bibi quarreled with her husband Zafar over a domestic dispute and the man reprimanded the spouse.

Over this issue, the woman got dejected and swallowed poisonous pills. As a result, she started feeling dilapidated condition and breathed her last on way to hospital.

