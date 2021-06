SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :-:A woman committed suicide by taking poisonous pills, in the limits of Urban Area police station on Sunday.

According to police, Iqra (25) was upset after her parents scolded her over domestic issues. In a fit of rage,she swallowed poisonous pills. She was shifted to hospital in critical condition where she expired.

Police were investigating.