Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A young woman, who swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws a couple of days ago, died at the Allied Hospital here on Saturday late night.

Police said on Sunday that Bushra Bibi, wife of Ahmad Hayat, resident of Nankana became dejected and swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws.

She was shifted to a local hospital from where she was referred to Allied HospitalFaisalabad in critical condition where she died.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.