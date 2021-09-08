Woman commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :A young woman, who swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her spouse and in-laws a couple of days ago, died at the Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Police said on Wednesday that Khalida (24) of Chiniot had swallowed poisonous pills overa domestic dispute and she was shifted to the Allied Hospital where she expired.

Police have handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.