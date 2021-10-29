Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :A young woman swallowed poisonous substance here and later on died in a hospital on Friday.

A police spokesman said that Shumaila Bibi, wife of Akram of Jhang, quarreled with her in-laws on a domestic dispute.

In a fit of anger, she swallowed chemical and her condition started deteriorating. She was rushed to local hospital from where she was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to her critical condition. Despite doctors' efforts, she could not survive.

The body was handed over to her relatives for burial after completing legal requirements.