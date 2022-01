FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute, near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, 22-year-old Sadia, wife of Adnan, resident of 224 Fateh Din Wali, Mohalah Feroz Shah ended her life by hanging herself with a ceiling fan.

Batala Colony police took the body into custody and started investigation.