Woman commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Khurrianwala police station, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Khurrianwala police station, here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that 26-year-old Tayyaba Rizwan resident of Azafi Abadi Khurrianwala committed suicide by shooting herself in the head.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.