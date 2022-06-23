UrduPoint.com

Woman Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Woman commits suicide

A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Khurrianwala police station, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Khurrianwala police station, here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that 26-year-old Tayyaba Rizwan resident of Azafi Abadi Khurrianwala committed suicide by shooting herself in the head.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Young Women

Recent Stories

3 new women police stations to be set up in Baloch ..

3 new women police stations to be set up in Balochistan

49 seconds ago
 5 tested COVID positive in Hyderabad

5 tested COVID positive in Hyderabad

51 seconds ago
 Prime Minister condoles with Acting Afghan PM on l ..

Prime Minister condoles with Acting Afghan PM on loss of lives in earthquake

52 seconds ago
 56 criminals held, contraband seized

56 criminals held, contraband seized

58 seconds ago
 'LWMC implementing zero tolerance policy with rega ..

'LWMC implementing zero tolerance policy with regard to attendance of workers'

4 minutes ago
 Looking after mentally retarded children is noble ..

Looking after mentally retarded children is noble task: FCCI Chief

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.