Woman Commits Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 11:32 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A young woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Khurrianwala police station, here on Thursday.
Police spokesman said that 26-year-old Tayyaba Rizwan resident of Azafi Abadi Khurrianwala committed suicide by shooting herself in the head.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.