Woman commits suicide

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A woman allegedly committed suicide over domestic issues, in the limits of Jhal Chakian police station on Monday.

According to police, Fatima Bibi, mother of eight children r/o Chak No.

53-NB had a dispute with her husband and the couple used to quarrel over domestic issues.

After an exchange of harsh words with her husband, she ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearbyhospital for necessary legal formalities.

Police were looking into the matter.