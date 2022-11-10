Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic issues here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that Nazia, wife of Ali Hassan, r/o chak 88-GB, was upset over her long standing domestic issues upon which she consumed poisonous pills.She was taken to civil hospital in critical condition where she died.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing formalities,said rescue.