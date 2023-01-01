Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :A married woman committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the precincts of Sadr Sammundri police station.

Police said here on Sunday that Nagina Bibi, resident of Chak No.461-GB got infuriated after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute and swallowed toxic substance.

She was rushed to Allied Hospital in precarious condition where she expired.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessaryformalities.

Further investigation was underway.