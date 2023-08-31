Woman commits suicide

A woman has reportedly committed suicide in the area of Sahianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :A woman has reportedly committed suicide in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that a young widow Shehnaz Bibi resident of Chak 45-JB allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with ceiling of her room.

The police after receiving information rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.

Sister of the ill-fated lady was however suspicious that Shehnaz Bibi was killed.

Therefore, the police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation to ascertain real causes of her death, spokesman added.