Woman Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) A woman committed suicide in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Azmat Bibi, a resident of Mehmood Abad, had married Abid of the same locality 11 years ago but the couple had no child.

Over this issue, an altercation started between the couple which dejected her and she committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope when her in-laws taunted her again.

The police took the body into custody and started an investigation, he added.

