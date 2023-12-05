Woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Sammundri police station.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 35-year-old Shagufta, wife of Jaffar of Sammundri, became dejected over some domestic dispute and took poison pills. She was rushed to hospital but she died.

The police took the body into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.